Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.59.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.