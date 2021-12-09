Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.71 and last traded at $69.71. Approximately 21,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 668,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $2,537,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $326,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $5,716,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 209.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 166,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

