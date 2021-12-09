Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Purchases $102,000.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $215.05 million, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

