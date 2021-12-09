Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.360 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lands’ End stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $656.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.72. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lands’ End by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

