Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.360 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.
Lands’ End stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $656.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.72. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $44.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lands’ End by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
