Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KFY opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

