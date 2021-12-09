Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.69 million.Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 535,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,552. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

