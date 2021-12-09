Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

KFY traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 325,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,662. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

