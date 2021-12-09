Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $9.19

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $9.77. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 24.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 8.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 111.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.