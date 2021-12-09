KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $21.50

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $22.80. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 4,475 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $294,552.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,737,960 shares of company stock worth $42,964,272.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.