Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0899

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $55.67 million and approximately $886,838.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00073680 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.17 or 0.00607524 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,148,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.