Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $58.36. 7,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 402,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kirby by 26.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

