Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.090-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 222,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,238,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kinder Morgan stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

