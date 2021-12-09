Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
KZR stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.12. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.64.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
