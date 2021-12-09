Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

KZR stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.12. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.