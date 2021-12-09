KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

