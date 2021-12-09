Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,013 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,109,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,193,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

