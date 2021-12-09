Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 334 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

