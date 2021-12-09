Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 14,619 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGN. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3,660.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 376,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 366,084 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 551.9% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 352,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 253,624 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 95.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 97,402 shares during the period.

Shares of GGN opened at $3.78 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

