Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,625 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.21 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

