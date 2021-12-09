Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $203.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.80 and a 200-day moving average of $205.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

