Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,739.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,773.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,719.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

