Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMMO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

XMMO stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.07.

