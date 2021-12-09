Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $135.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

