Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $55.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

