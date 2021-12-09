Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter.

OIH opened at $195.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.15. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $148.51 and a 52 week high of $248.09.

