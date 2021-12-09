Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

NDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($92.70) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.94 ($87.57).

ETR NDA opened at €85.74 ($96.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €61.00 ($68.54) and a 1-year high of €87.74 ($98.58). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.85.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

