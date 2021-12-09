Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.46 ($43.22).

Shares of RNO traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €30.11 ($33.83). 1,553,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.81 and a 200-day moving average of €32.37. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($113.15).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

