Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Trimmed by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 109,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.