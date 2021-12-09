KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.46

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and traded as low as $14.72. KDDI shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 184,557 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KDDIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KDDI alerts:

The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.