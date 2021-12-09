Kathryn Fagg Buys 726 Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) insider Kathryn Fagg purchased 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$27.51 ($19.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,972.26 ($14,064.97).
The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous Final dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 14th. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.39%.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
