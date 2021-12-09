Kathryn Fagg Buys 726 Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) insider Kathryn Fagg purchased 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$27.51 ($19.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,972.26 ($14,064.97).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous Final dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 14th. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.39%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

