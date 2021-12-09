Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Purchases $184,800.00 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Brian Hirsch purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katapult stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Get Katapult alerts:

KPLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,729,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Katapult during the third quarter worth $4,600,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $7,654,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Katapult by 83.4% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 716,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 325,576 shares in the last quarter.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.