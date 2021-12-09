Kalmar Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $19,098.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.39 or 0.08675394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00060530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00079239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.16 or 1.00569107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,286,814 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

