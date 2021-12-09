Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 137,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 413,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Juva Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

