JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $585,047.88 and $353.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.07 or 0.08627741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00079096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,219.90 or 1.00197836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

