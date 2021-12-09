JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $653,466.78 and $571.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.42 or 0.08709197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,725.41 or 1.00623192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002826 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars.

