Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 9,500 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. RingCentral comprises approximately 3.1% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,532,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.38.

NYSE RNG opened at $214.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.59 and its 200 day moving average is $250.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.09 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,864 shares of company stock worth $18,981,270. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

