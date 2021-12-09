Juan Andres Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $283.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.72. The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.