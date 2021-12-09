Juan Andres Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.
- On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $283.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.72. The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
