JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69.

