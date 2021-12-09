JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Raised by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 8.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.52 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,762,919 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.