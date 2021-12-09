JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to Neutral

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.54) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,837 ($24.36). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.77) to GBX 1,635 ($21.68) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.47) to GBX 1,800 ($23.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,498.75 ($19.87).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,602.50 ($21.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 1,073 ($14.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,697 ($22.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,547.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,533.82.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

