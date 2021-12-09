JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock Holdings Raised by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,009,000 after buying an additional 628,380 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,792,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after buying an additional 152,709 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 106,802 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $710,056.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $543,407.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,584 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,648. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60.

