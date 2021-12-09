Johnston Press (LON:JPR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Johnston Press plc (LON:JPR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Johnston Press shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 65,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.02.

About Johnston Press (LON:JPR)

Johnston Press plc provides news and information services to local and regional communities and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Publishing and Contract Printing segments. Its portfolio includes 13 daily, 154 weekly paid-for, and 37 weekly free newspapers; various monthly lifestyle magazines; specialist local publications; 215 local, e-commerce, and mobile Websites; and 31 tablet and smartphone apps.

