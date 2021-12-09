Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

