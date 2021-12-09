John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years.
HPS stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $19.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
