John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $161.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock worth $970,131. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Bean Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.