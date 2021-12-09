Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mynaric AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mynaric in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mynaric’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Mynaric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MYNA stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Mynaric has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

