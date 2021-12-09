Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sierra Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMT. CIBC cut Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SMT stock opened at C$1.78 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.63 and a twelve month high of C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The stock has a market cap of C$290.85 million and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.02.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$76.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.38 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

