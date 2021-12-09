Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Alcoa Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

AA opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alcoa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

