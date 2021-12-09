Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €65.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($73.37) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.03 ($85.42).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €60.46 ($67.93) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €57.20 ($64.27) and a one year high of €81.04 ($91.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.01.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

