Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Down 0.4%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). 122,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,001,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.78 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of £14.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 31.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.12.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

