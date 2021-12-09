James Investment Research Inc. Sells 5,276 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $81.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $138.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.